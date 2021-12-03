From Adani Wilmar To MapmyIndia, 4 Upcoming IPOs To Watch Out For In December 2021

The past few weeks have been a seesaw in the Indian bourses- Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE)- with some debuting at a massive premium (like Nykaa and Latent View Analytics) while others opening on discount (like Paytm and Fino Payments Bank).

In December too, the IPO frenzy will go on with Tega Industries, Anand Rathi Wealth and Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited already opening for the subscription. The issues which will open later this month are RateGain Travel Tech, CE Infosystems, Adani Wilmar and Go First Airlines. All you should know about upcoming IPOs in December 2021.

RateGain Travel IPO

RateGain Travel Technologies IPO will be open for subscription from December 7 to December 9. The Rs 1,335 crore-IPO of the software-as-service (SaaS) firm has set a price band of Rs 405-Rs 425 per equity share. The public issue comprises Rs 375 crore worth fresh issue and an OFS (Offer for Sale) of up to 2.26 crore shares by promoters and existing investors.

RateGain Travel Technologies offers solutions across a wide spectrum of verticals including hotels, online travel agents, airlines, meta-search companies, package providers, vacation rentals, rail, car rentals, travel management companies, ferries and cruise. It has over 1,400 clients including eight global Fortune 500 companies.

MapmyIndia IPO

CE Info Systems, the parent company of MapmyIndia, is likely to come up with its IPO in December. The digital mapping company has received approval from the SEBI for its IPO. Headquartered in Delhi, the tech firm was founded by Rakesh and Rashmi Verma. Last year, MapmyIndia had also won the government's AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge for its consumer app, Move.

Adani Wilmar IPO

FMCG giant Adani Wilmar is looking to enter the Capital Market in December. According to market reports, the offering is expected to go live for subscription by the end of December 2021. Meanwhile, the price band of the company is yet to be decided.

The company defines itself as "one of the few large FMCG food companies in India to offer most of the essential kitchen commodities for Indian consumers, including edible oil, wheat flour, rice, pulses and sugar. Our products are offered under a diverse range of brands across a broad price spectrum and cater to different customer groups."

Go First IPO

Go Airlines, which operates under the brand name of Go First, is planning to launch its IPO before the end of this year. It is planning to raise Rs 3,600 crore. The Wadia-controlled group will use the generated funds to retire debts and pay oil firms and lessors. Go first, founded as GoAir, is an ultra-low-cost airline headquartered in Mumbai. The airline is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Wadia Group.