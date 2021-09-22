FSSAI Introduces Green Coloured 'V' Logo To Denote Vegan Food Products

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) announced a new logo exclusively created for vegan food products. Consumers can identify such products by correlating with the letter 'V' that is proposed to be marked on the vegan food packages. The Government of India has outlined vegan food and has mentioned the compliance policies regarding the same.

FSSAI drafts guidelines for 'vegan' packaged packages

FSSAI has drafted certain rules for vegan food products, the first of its kind. Similar to how non-vegetarian and vegetarian food are marked with a red and a green dot respectively, the FSSAI has decided to go ahead with a green-shaded 'V' logo to help identify vegan food products easily.

According to the draft regulations, 'Vegan Foods' stands for those foods or food ingredients that do not make use of any ingredients, additives and processing aids of animal origin including milk and milk products, fish, poultry, meat, egg or egg products, honey bee or honey products, materials of insect origin like silk, dyes, bone char used in sugar bleaching among others.

The draft further said that the food products or ingredients to be called 'vegan' shall not involve animal testing for evaluating the safety of the final product. It additionally stated that the products marked with a vegan tag must also not contain any animal-derived GMOs or products prepared with the use of an animal-derived gene for manufacturing the ingredients or products.

FSSAI CEO to facilitate change towards upholding 'veganism'

FSSAI CEO Arun Singhal, while iterating this new implementation of logos being marked with a letter 'V' said, "Earlier we had logos for the vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. People are aware of the green dot for vegetarian food and the brown dot for non-veg food. But beyond that, there is a movement for veganism."

CEO Singhal added that there were a lot of people who were allergic to milk and wanted to completely avoid dairy products and the initiative to introduce the new logo was to serve such purposes. He added that a key feature of the vegan diet is that it is a completely plant-based diet that doesn't involve animals.

With inputs from - ANI

Image Credits - ANI