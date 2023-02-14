Fury At Tanmay Bhat's Disgusting child Rape Tweets Forces Kotak Bank To Junk His Campaign

Kotak Mahindra Bank has pulled down its new '811' campaign ad featuring the controversial Tanmay Bhat after disgusting tweets posted on his handle about child rape and more were highlighted on social media.

Netizens were unsparing on the depraved & perverted decade-old tweets seemingly garbed in the veil of 'comedy', bringing it to the notice of Kotak bank and making their feelings known.

In response to the backlash, the bank said that it does not endorse or support the actor's views and withdraw the campaign. "We, at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., do not support or endorse the views of actors made in their personal capacity that harm or offend any individual or group. We have withdrawn the campaign," the bank tweeted.

We, at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. do not support or endorse the views of actors made in their personal capacity that harm or offend any individual or group. We have withdrawn the campaign. — Kotak 811 (@kotak811) February 12, 2023

This comes after a number of social media users had highlighted his horrifying alleged past tweets on child rape and asked Kotak Mahindra Bank if it reflects its brand values.

.@udaykotak Sir @KotakBankLtd seriously, you couldn't find anyone else for your brand endorsement except him?? Are we to understand that he reflects your brand values? He's been accused of sexual harassment by so many women.

Definitely expected better from you 🤢 pic.twitter.com/3ihJRD4KPI — Akancha Srivastava (@AkanchaS) February 11, 2023

Another Twitter user, Monica Verma, said, "Hi @KotakBankLtd @udaykotak I am a customer of your bank but the fact that you have hired a hinduphobic, woman and child abuser Tanmay Bhat for a campaign is making me consider closing my account. Discontinue the association with him and apologise?"

Tanmay Bhat has frequently found himself in controversy in recent years. In 2016, his video superimposing the faces of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and late singer Lata Mangeshkar had been judged derogatory by multitudes of netizens. The Mumbai Police had even asked Youtube and Facebook to block the video. Later, in October 2018, Bhat had come under fire for his alleged inaction over the complaints against another comedian Utsav Chakraborty during the #MeToo movement.