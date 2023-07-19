Future Retail Granted 90-day Extension For Completing Resolution Process

Future Retail Ltd (FRL) has been granted a 90-day extension by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to conclude the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the company. The Mumbai bench of the NCLT has extended the deadline to August 17, 2023, allowing FRL additional time for the completion of the CIRP.

Regulatory Filing

A regulatory filing from the company said, “NCLT on April 13, 2023, heard the application and granted the said exclusion of 90 days from CIRP of FRL and consequent extension for completion of CIRP till July 15, 2023."

The resolution process was initiated against FRL by NCLT on July 20, 2022, following loan default. Under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the resolution timeframe is 330 days, including litigation time.

Date of completion

According to Section 12(1) of the Code, the CIRP should be completed within 180 days from the date of initiation, with a one-time extension of 90 days granted by the NCLT. The mandatory completion time for CIRP, including any extensions or litigation periods, is 330 days.

Last week, FRL announced that it had received Expression of Interest (EoI) from 49 players, including Reliance Retail, Jindal Power Ltd, and Adani Group, for acquiring the assets of FRL.

Previously, on March 23, 2023, the resolution professional (RP) of FRL invited new expressions of interest after failing to attract a resolution plan in over four months. The RP invited prospective buyers to bid for the debt-ridden firm as a going concern or for specific clusters of its assets.

Despite receiving EoI and finalising 11 prospective bidders, FRL was unable to secure a resolution plan within the extended deadlines. The Committee of Creditors provided two options in the EoI, allowing bidders to acquire Future Retail as a whole or bid for specific business clusters.

FRL operated 302 leased retail stores across 23 states and Union Territories, including prominent stores such as Big Bazaar and FBB.

(With Reuters inputs)