G20 Energy Transition Working Group Meet To Begin On Wednesday In Goa

The two-day Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) meeting that is set to begin on Wednesday in Goa will witness over 100 delegates from the G20 countries, PTI reported. The meeting is set to deliberate on developing global cooperation in the areas of clean energy and sustainable development goals.

Details of the meeting

As per the details of a statement by the Power Ministry, the 4th ETWG meeting will be chaired by Union Power Secretary Pawan Agarwal under India's G20 presidency. Further reports reveal that the Union New & Renewable Energy Secretary Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Union Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj and Union Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena will also be part of the meeting.

This comes at a time when India is hosting the G20 summit with six areas of priorities outlined. These priorities include the following

Energy transitions through addressing technology gaps

Low-cost financing for energy transitions

Energy security and diversified supply chains

Energy efficiency, industrial low-carbon transitions, and responsible consumption

Universal access to clean energy and just, affordable, and inclusive energy transition pathways

Fuels for Future (3F)

The meeting to be held in Goa will be followed by meetings in Bengaluru, Gandhinagar and Mumbai. This will also aim to identify and promote best practices, policies and innovative approaches for a just and inclusive energy transition.

The 14th edition of CEM(Clean Energy Ministerial) is simultaneously being organised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and the Department of Science and Technology in Goa from July 19-23. The theme of CEM is Advancing Clean Energy Together.

(With PTI inputs)