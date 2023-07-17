G20 Finance Ministers Deliberate On Global Economy, Green Technologies

The finance ministers of G20 nations commenced their ministerial conference by discussing the global economy, risks, and policies to promote green and low-carbon technologies.

During the first session, the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors focused on topics such as the global economic outlook, economic risks, and key policy responses to support recovery, as the Finance Ministry said.

IMF forecasts

In a recent blog, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva highlighted the IMF's forecast for global growth, which stands at around 3 per cent in the medium term, lower than the historical average of 3.8 per cent from 2000-19. Georgieva also emphasised that economic fragmentation hinders growth and poses challenges in addressing pressing global issues, including climate change.

In the second session, the finance ministers discussed sustainable finance, infrastructure, and policy measures for the deployment of green and low-carbon technologies.

The ministers deliberated on crucial matters, such as ensuring timely and sufficient resources for climate finance and establishing a framework for finance aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), according to the Finance Ministry.

Low-carbon technologies

To facilitate the flow of private capital into green carbon technologies, a G20 working group on sustainable finance advocated for the implementation of policies and financial instruments. The group also emphasised the importance of creating a supportive environment for startups to develop new technologies that reduce carbon emissions.

In her opening address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised the need for coordinated international efforts to address challenges related to food, energy, and climate change. Sitharaman highlighted that global economic growth is currently below its long-term average and remains uneven.

"The policy lessons that have emerged from these issues clearly underpin the need for enhanced international economic cooperation," said Sitharaman.

(With PTI Inputs)