G20 Nations Urged To Prioritise Coherent Maritime Strategy For Economic Growth

Advocating for a unified maritime strategy among the G20 nations, a prominent industry leader underscored its substantial economic implications alongside other advantages. Bjorn Hojgaard, CEO, Anglo-Eastern Shipping, emphasised the importance of collectively streamlining visa procedures for legitimate seafarers among G20 member countries.

Currently, India is hosting the G20 leaders' Summit in New Delhi.

Coastal dominance strength

Hojgaard pointed out that G20 nations collectively possess about 45 per cent of the world's coastlines and 21 per cent of the world's Exclusive Economic Zones.

He stated, "A cohesive maritime strategy is absolutely essential among G20 nations, as the majority of them are coastal states and heavily depend on ocean-related business activities for their livelihoods and economic growth."

Anglo-Eastern is noteworthy as one of the world's largest employers of Indian seafarers.

Highlighting the often-overlooked role of seafarers as "unsung heroes" of global trade, ensuring the efficient movement of goods across the world's oceans, Hojgaard observed that "the bureaucratic hurdles they encounter while obtaining visas to access different G20 ports pose a significant challenge."

Seafarer visa streamlining

"G20 nations should collaborate to establish a unified approach to simplify visa procedures for legitimate seafarers," he suggested, adding that a harmonised visa strategy could involve mutual recognition of seafarers' visas among G20 countries.

This approach would facilitate smoother transit for seafarers of G20 nationalities through different G20 ports, reduce administrative burdens on both seafarers and authorities, and enhance the efficiency and economic viability of international maritime travel, according to Hojgaard.

Hojgaard also proposed that the comprehensive G20 maritime strategy should encompass the establishment of a common G20 maritime policing infrastructure.

He stressed the paramount importance of ensuring the safety and security of seafarers and vessels, emphasising that unfortunate incidents at sea, often involving vessels crewed by seafarers from G20 nations, need effective solutions.

Hojgaard suggested that "developing a common maritime policing infrastructure within member countries could effectively address these challenges."

Collaboration initiatives

Recognising that coordination, cooperation, and collaboration among G20 nations are crucial, he proposed joint training exercises, information sharing, and a framework for collective action in response to maritime incidents.

Such collaboration would enhance each nation's capabilities and foster trust among them, he argued.

Hojgaard emphasised that a unified maritime strategy for G20 nations is not merely a matter of convenience but also holds significant economic importance and humanitarian responsibility.

He asserted that the 'Blue Economy' is a shared resource, necessitating a collective commitment to ensure its sustainability and the well-being of those navigating its waters.

By working together on these critical fronts, G20 nations can make a substantial contribution to improving the maritime industry and the world at large, Hojgaard concluded.

(With PTI inputs)