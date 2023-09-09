G20 Presidency Is Rolling Over To Brazil This December; Here’s How Its Economy Is Poised

As Brazil prepares to assume the G20 Presidency from India on December 1, all eyes are on the largest economy of Latin America, and its tenure as the host of the G20 Summit in 2024. Brazil has taken strides in its pandemic response and economic recovery, and addressing its structural bottlenecks and fostering an environment conducive to sustainable growth will be critical in ensuring a successful and impactful G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro next year.

Brazilian economy

In 2022, Brazilian real GDP surged by 2.9 per cent, mainly fuelled by household consumption, which advanced 4.3 per cent in the same year. The labour market recovery continued, as unemployment dropped to 7.9 per cent by December 2022 — the lowest level since 2015 — with improved labour conditions for women, youth, and Afro-Brazilians, according to the World Bank.

Brazil’s unemployment rate soared 8.4 per cent in January 2023, interrupting a sequence of 10 consecutive retreats in the margin, and 0.5 percentage point above the levels of December 2022, but still 2.8 percentage points below January 2022, the data showed.

Additionally, labour force participation stood at 61.9 per cent in January 2023, down from 62.3 per cent in January 2022, and closed below pre pandemic levels of 63.3 per cent.

Inflation has been a persistent challenge for Brazil, which peaked at 12.1 per cent in April 2022 that led to a significant monetary tightening cycle that brought the policy rate to 13.75 per cent in December 2022.

Fiscal consolidation continued in 2022, supported by higher revenues (8.2 per cent of real growth), economic recovery, and favorable terms of trade. Consequently, Brazil’s primary surplus stood at 1.3 per cent of GDP (0.6 percentage point higher than in 2021), and public debt reached 72.9 per cent of GDP (down from 78.3 per cent in 2021).

In 2023, Brazil’s real GDP growth is expected to slow to 0.8 per cent due to monetary tightening, still high inflation, and subdued global demand. Together, these factors are likely to depress private consumption, exports, and investment. On the fiscal front, public debt is expected to increase gradually to 78.5 per cent of GDP by 2025 due to higher refinancing costs, and temporary higher social expenditures. Restoring sustainability still represents one of the most urgent economic challenges for Brazil, despite the ongoing fiscal consolidation achieved throughout 2021–22.

The medium-term growth outlook is also subject to risks if total factor productivity remains at current levels. Achieving a higher potential output trajectory would require a revitalised impulse toward implementing structural reforms that could boost and support both investment and productivity.

Striking the right balance between protecting the poor and ensuring public finance sustainability, including at subnational levels, will be a key policy challenge in the years ahead for Brazil.

Brazil holds more than 60 per cent of the Amazon rainforest, the largest tropical forest in the world. It also has a high share of renewables in its energy matrix, but its high exposure to climate risks and deforestation calls for a strong reform agenda to address these challenges.

Due to the recent increase in deforestation emissions, Brazil is no longer on track to meet its national determined contribution (NDC) targets which is a 37 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2025, and a 43 per cent reduction by 2030, relative to 2005 levels.

Additionally, Brazil is yet to develop an integrated long-term national strategy to achieve its climate goals. Recent reforms in the infrastructure sector, along with the federal administration’s renewed interest in the climate agenda, provide sound opportunities for Brazil’s green recovery and for lifting millions of Brazilians out of poverty.

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), however, said in its report that Brazilian economic activity is slowing due to weaker private consumption and exports. Real GDP is projected to grow by 1.7 per cent in 2023 and 1.2 per cent in 2024. Lower employment growth, still high inflation and tighter credit conditions will limit household spending capacity despite higher social transfers. “Private investment will continue to rise but at a slower pace. Exports will be affected by lower commodity prices and subdued global demand,” OECD added.

What is G20?

The G20, or the Group of Twenty, is an international economic alliance that emerged in response to the Asian financial crisis in 1999. The bloc comprises the world's 20 major economies, collectively representing a whopping 80 per cent of global gross domestic product (GDP) and an impressive 75 per cent of international trade.

The G20 member nations and entities include a diverse array of economic powerhouses, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United States, the European Union.

Initially, the G20 primarily brought together finance ministers and central bank governors to deliberate on economic matters. However, in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis, leaders of all member nations decided to convene annually for a summit, amplifying the group's influence and reach on the global stage.

India is hosting the eighteenth G20 summit in the national capital, New Delhi, and the theme for the summit is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which translates to "The World is One Family".