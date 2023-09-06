G20 Presidency Spotlights India As A Top Investment Destination: Ashok Leyland Chairman

The G20 Presidency further enhances focus on India which has become one of the best destinations to invest globally, Ashok Leyland Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said on Wednesday.

The Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland is the second largest commercial vehicle manufacturer in the country. The Chennai-headquartered $4.5-billion firm is the fourth-largest manufacturer of buses in the world and the 19th-largest manufacturer of trucks.

In an interaction with PTI, Hinduja said the current leadership of the country has put India on the global map.

"India has become the destination that many global investors are looking at and having the presidency of G20 further puts a highlight on the country," he noted.

Hinduja stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put the country at the forefront of welcoming investors into the country.

Best destinations for investments

"India is today one of the best destinations for investments. When you see around the world it is either recessionary trends or very low growth rates, whereas we are well positioned," he said.

Hinduja noted that demographically the country has a young population which is again a positive factor.

"We are growing at 6.5 or 7 per cent and I think we are doing much better than many other parts of the world," he added.

The G20 summit, which will see leaders from all across the globe deliberating on important matters, is slated to be held from September 9 to 10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan.