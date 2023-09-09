G20 Summit 2023: Here's A Closer Look At The Cost Of Preparations For The Mega Event

G20 Summit 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed world leaders at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi for the G20 Leaders’ Summit, which has now commenced. The Indian government has undertaken substantial expenses to ensure the grandeur of the Summit, with prominent world leaders in attendance, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Japan PM Fumio Kishida, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. In the Union Budget for 2023-24, an amount of Rs 990 crore was allocated for India’s G20 Presidency.



Additionally, Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, in a post on X, shared that over Rs 4,100 crore were spent on Delhi's preparations for the G20 Summit. These expenditures encompassed various infrastructure enhancements, such as road improvements, security measures, footpath upgrades, lighting installations, and the placement of sculptures.

Posted by Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on X

Venue transformation at Bharat Mandapam

While there has been no official confirmation regarding the expense figures, and specific details regarding the direct costs of the event have not been made public, media reports state that the government has invested Rs 2,700 crore in the construction and beautification of Bharat Mandapam, located at the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex, Pragati Maidan, for this high-profile summit.

Bharat Mandapam | Image credit: Republic

Beautification of New Delhi

The central government allocated Rs 4,604 crore for the beautification of New Delhi. This includes the installation of 125 fountains and 70 large statues across the city. Additionally, a significant amount was spent on importing 1 lakh flower plants from eight countries, along with the addition of 2,000 trees and 43 lakh plants from around the world. The New Delhi Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department, and Delhi Development Authority also contributed with Rs 60 crore, Rs 45 crore, and Rs 18 crore, respectively.

Infrastructure enhancements

To ensure smooth transit for world leaders, an amount of Rs 22 crore was dedicated to upgrading the road from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Pragati Maidan.

Luxury accommodation and security

World leaders are staying at luxury hotels across Delhi-NCR. The Chanakya Suite at ITC Maurya, where US President Joe Biden is staying, is the costliest accommodation, priced at Rs 8 lakh.



Security is of paramount concern for such high-profile gatherings. The government has implemented a comprehensive three-layer security system for the G20 Summit, with security agencies from participating countries, Indian security agencies, and the Delhi Police ensuring round-the-clock vigilance outside the hotels of participating dignitaries.

US President Joe Biden is staying at ITC Maurya | Image credit: ITC website



Past hosts of the G20 Summit have also allocated substantial resources to ensure the success of the event. For example, Canada spent CAD 715 million on the 2010 Summit in Toronto, while the cost of the 2018 Buenos Aires Summit reached $112 million.



As the world focuses on New Delhi for the G20 Summit, attention will be on the outcomes of this significant endeavour and its impact on India's global standing in the economic and diplomatic arenas.