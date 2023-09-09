G20 Summit 2023 Opens With PM’s Address Focusing On Global Trust And Cooperation

G20 Summit 2023: The 18th G20 Summit commenced in the national capital with a powerful opening statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing world leaders and dignitaries, PM Modi underscored the critical need to address the extreme global trust deficit, highlighting that unity, collaboration, and mutual trust are essential to overcome current global conflicts.

In the wake of successfully battling the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi asserted that similar collective efforts could resolve existing global conflicts and enable nations to tackle international problems as a unified team.

He stressed the importance of converting the global trust deficit into mutual trust, making "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas Sabka Prayas" (Together with All, Development for All, Trust for All, Efforts from All) a global mandate.

PM Modi called for transcending traditional divisions such as North-South and East-West conflicts. Instead, he advocated focusing on the effective management of global resources like fuel and fertilizers to address pressing global challenges.

Highlighting terrorism and cyber security as major challenges, PM Modi emphasised the need to find solutions to these issues to secure a better future for upcoming generations.

Furthermore, PM Modi celebrated the inclusivity of the G20 Summit in India, referring to it as the "People’s G20." Over 200 G20 meetings were conducted across India, bringing the summit to grassroots levels and engaging millions of Indians.

Permanent G20 membership for African Union

Notably, India proposed permanent membership in the African Union within the G20, a proposal that received unanimous support from all member nations. This significant development welcomes the African Union as the 21st member of the G-20 Group, marking a pivotal moment in international cooperation.

The G20 Summit 2023 aims to harness the collective strength of global leaders to address pressing global issues and promote unity, trust, and collaboration on a global scale.