G20 Summit 2023: World Leaders To Discuss Global Framework For Crypto Regulations

Crypto regulations in G20 Summit: The upcoming G20 Summit 2023 is all set to take off with leaders from all around the world coming to Delhi to discuss key global issues including a regulatory framework for cryptocurrency. The summit is expected to include a discussion on the regulation of decentralised digital assets, aided by the Synthesis Paper authored by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

India is taking the lead in seeking this consensus and has prepared a presidential note on cryptocurrency, which includes a summary of the IMF and FSB reports. The synthesis paper on crypto is intended to offer clarity on integrating virtual digital assets into the digital financial systems of nations.

Government’s call for crypto regulatory consensus

The government’s top brass including PM Narendra Modi has repeatedly called for the development of a global framework around decentralised financial products to promote ethical use cases and curb their misuse for terror funding and money laundering.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image credit: ANI

However, he also mentioned that these regulations must take care of all stakeholders associated with the technology including the businesses as well as global financial watchdogs.

Addressing the B20 Summit India 2023, the PM had said,

“There is a challenge associated with cryptocurrencies. In this matter, a maximum integrated approach is needed. I think there is a need for preparing a global framework which should take care of the interests of all stakeholders.”

In one of his recent interviews, PM Modi also emphasised that under India’s G20 Presidency, vast efforts and energy have been channelled to take the dialogue beyond the aspects of financial stability and also consider border economic implications for emerging markets and developing economies.

It is to be noted that India is also the Co-Chair of the Financial Inclusion Plan for 2024-2026 along with Italy.

On September 5, while addressing the Fintech Fest 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also highlighted the government’s consistent efforts to initiate a dialogue on the global crypto regulatory framework. Sitharaman said,

“India’s presidency has laid out issues related to regulating or understanding that there should be a framework for handling issues related to crypto assets. Active discussions are happening; content-rich papers from institutions like IMF, FSB, and OECD are all being discussed on various issues.”

Highlights from the IMF and FSB synthesis paper

The IMF and FSB collaborated on the request of the Indian G20 Presidency to create this synthesis paper outlining the critical areas of discussion along with policy recommendations to promote a consensus on global regulations and standards. However, the IMF clarifies that this paper does not establish new policies or recommendations to the member authorities.

Kristalina Georgieva, Chairman, IMF in India for G20 Summit 2023 | Image credit: ANI

According to the paper, the unprecedented growth of decentralised financial assets can lead to the ineffectiveness of monetary policies, making it easier to defy the established regulations.

“Widespread adoption of crypto-assets could undermine the effectiveness of monetary policy, circumvent capital flow management measures, exacerbate fiscal risks, divert resources available for financing the real economy, and threaten global financial stability,” it says.

The paper suggests that a global consensus on crypto assets is required to ensure long-term macroeconomic financial stability and avoid destabilising financial flows. It adds, “To address macroeconomic risks, jurisdictions should safeguard monetary sovereignty and strengthen monetary policy frameworks, guard against excessive capital flow volatility and adopt unambiguous tax treatment of crypto-assets.”

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) along with Standard Setting Bodies (SSBs) have created a global framework of recommendations to regulate crypto assets worldwide. Here is a list of the suggestions that the synthesis paper put forward for global leaders to discuss:

Implement FATF AML/CFT standards for virtual assets and service providers.

Identify and assess money laundering and terrorist financing risks associated with virtual assets.

Refer to FATF Guidance for a risk-based approach to virtual assets for effective implementation.

Follow the FATF's roadmap for accelerated global implementation of AML/CFT controls in the crypto-asset sector.

Consider additional targeted measures for emerging markets and developing economies based on specific risks.

Adapt measures to country-specific circumstances and capacity constraints.

Collaborate with international organisations for coordinated policy response and capacity building in the crypto-asset sector.

Crypto industry hopes for unambiguity in regulations

Rajagopal Menon, Vice president, WazirX Crypto Exchange, said, “We are anticipating a concrete set of frameworks from the G20 summit which will set the stage for crypto adoption and operation, not just in the Global South but across the world.”

“We look forward to the G20 recommendations which will give us a clear view of how we can build synergies with world leaders, and create a regulatory environment that protects investors while enabling the next wave of financial innovation,” Menon added.

Highlighting the significance of stablecoin regulations, Sudeep Saxena, Co-Founder, Coingabbar said, “I would point specifically that if the stablecoins can be regulated first, which is, of course, an easy thing to do in the form of CBDCs, it will pave the way for a lot of controls. Once the controls over the centralised ecosystem of stablecoins are established, it will resolve 80 per cent of the problems of crypto regulation.”

“Again, I am going by the opinion that the G20 is trying to find ways to regulate crypto and not to ban it,” Saxena hopes.

Talking about the domestic crypto regulations with Republic, Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and CEO, Coinswitch, “We are committed to collaborating closely with the government, regulatory bodies, legislative authorities, and industry peers to arrive at mutually agreeable policy solutions that would effectively translate the recommendations of the Synthesis Paper into domestic regulation.”

Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex emphasised India’s role towards building a global consensus. Patel said, “India's proactive role in this initiative positions it as a leading advocate for responsible and forward-thinking cryptocurrency regulation on the global stage. This not only instils confidence in Indian investors but also gives hope to global stakeholders.”

“It's not algorithms or machines but the collective will, wisdom, and compassion of world leaders that shape our global destiny,” Durga Prasad Tripathi, Founder, Cryptoxin said.