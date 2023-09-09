G20 Summit: Delegates To Witness India's Homegrown Digital Innovations

G20 Summit India 2023: India is preparing to present its homegrown digital innovations and applications at the ongoing G20 Summit. The country intends to invite delegates to explore the Digital India experience zone during the weekend of September 9 and 10 at the Pragati Maidan, where the Summit is underway.

Digital India dominates

In this dedicated zone inside the G20 Summit venue, India is exhibiting its flagship digital platforms, including Aadhaar, UPI, and ONDC, according to media reports. Delegates will also be introduced to a novel application called GITA, inspired by the spiritual teachings of the Shrimad Bhagwad Gita, as revealed by a senior official from the Ministry of Information Technology.

The experience zone will provide access to various locally developed platforms, such as Digilocker, MyGov, and the Umang app, which play crucial roles in delivering e-governance services to citizens and offering other valuable applications.

G20 delegates will have the opportunity to use the G20 App, which has been launched recently, offering multilingual navigation supporting the five official UN languages, as well as English, Hindi, German, Japanese, and Portuguese. The app serves as a comprehensive resource, offering detailed information about the G20's workstreams and engagement groups, virtual tours, navigation tools, and the latest updates from social media channels.

Delegates to experience UPI

Centre has also decided to provide foreign delegates with an experience of the UPI wallet technology. According to media reports citing a senior government official, foreign delegates are being given Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 in their UPI wallets so that they can carry out transactions using the UPI system.