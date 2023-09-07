G20 Summit Outcomes Will 'bear Fruitful Results' For The World: Pralhad Joshi

G20 Summit: Hosting the G20 Summit is a momentous occasion for India, and the frameworks developed during India's Presidency are expected to yield significant benefits for the entire world, said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. India assumed the G20 Presidency last year, taking the lead in discussions and initiatives among member countries on a wide range of global challenges, including macroeconomic issues, trade, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, the environment, climate change, and anti-corruption.

Minister Joshi emphasised that the G20 agenda is focused on global well-being, the sustainability of the planet, and a shared future. The slogan for India's G20 presidency is 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', with Mission LiFE being a crucial component. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the sustainable development of economies and his call for avoiding conflicts have received global recognition and support, he added.

"The agenda is for the global good, for the good of the earth, for the sustainable future of the earth, and that's why our slogan for G20 is 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. Mission LiFE is a very important part of it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has focused on the sustainable development of economies and said that this is not the time for war. His thoughts have been accepted and appreciated globally," Joshi, who also holds the portfolio of the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry, said.

India's growing influence

Minister Joshi expressed confidence that the outcomes of the three-day summit would bring positive results for the entire world. He also highlighted India's growing influence on the global stage, citing the country's leadership under Prime Minister Modi. India's actions during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as supplying vaccines and medicines to various countries, underscored its role as a responsible global player.

The G20 consists of member countries like Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. These nations collectively represent a significant portion of the global GDP, trade, and population.

India's presidency of the G20 signifies its growing prominence and its commitment to addressing pressing global issues.

(With PTI Inputs)