G20 Summit To Discuss Regulation Of Crypto Assets, Strengthening MDBs

G20 Leaders’ Summit India 2023: The upcoming G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi is expected to include discussions on the regulation of cryptocurrency assets. A paper authored by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will provide a roadmap for regulating crypto assets, aiming to establish consensus among G20 nations on this matter.

Consensus on crypto assets

India is taking the lead in seeking this consensus and has prepared a presidential note on cryptocurrency, which includes a summary of the IMF and FSB reports. The synthesis paper on crypto is intended to offer clarity on integrating virtual digital assets into the digital financial systems of nations.

G20 member states have faced challenges in reaching a common statement on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, primarily due to objections from Russia and China regarding how the crisis should be addressed. The language for the statement has not been finalised yet.

In a previous meeting of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in July, member nations couldn't agree on a joint statement due to ongoing tensions in Ukraine. China emphasised that the G20 meeting was not the appropriate forum for discussing geopolitical issues, while Russia distanced itself from the status of the document. Nonetheless, G20 nations are evaluating the macroeconomic consequences of food and energy insecurity.

Debt vulnerability framework

The G20 has also finalised a debt vulnerability framework for restructuring the debts of Zambia, Ghana, and Ethiopia, with a similar framework for Sri Lanka in progress. However, China has opposed a climate-resilient debt restructuring package, unlike most other countries.

Additionally, the G20 has prepared a report identifying macroeconomic risks associated with climate change. This report suggests tools and approaches, both pricing and non-pricing, that countries can use to address climate risks.

India is considering including Russia's opposition to food and energy insecurity in the joint declaration text rather than using it as a footnote. The G20, under India's presidency, is also working to enhance the capabilities and capital adequacy framework of multilateral development banks (MDBs). This framework is expected to gain consensus among G20 leaders and provide additional lending headroom of $200 billion over the next decade.

A report on MDBs by NK Singh and Lawrence Summers has highlighted the need to increase MDBs' annual spending by $3 trillion by 2030, with a significant portion allocated for climate action and sustainable development goals. The second part of this report will be released in October, proposing a roadmap, a new foreign currency hedging mechanism, system-wide collaboration, and a global challenges funding mechanism.

The G20 Leaders' Summit, taking place on September 9 and 10, marks the culmination of India's year-long G20 presidency, where key global issues will be discussed and potential reforms and initiatives will be considered.