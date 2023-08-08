Gaming Platform MPL Lays Off 350 Employees After Government Hikes GST To 28%

Gaming giant Mobile Premier League (MPL) is set to lay off 350 employees in response to the government's new tax regulations targeting online gaming companies, news agency Reuters reported citing an internal memo.

The government's recent decision to impose a 28 per cent tax on the proceeds collected by online gaming companies from their customers has triggered MPL's move. According to the memo penned by MPL CEO Sai Srinivas, this tax rule will exponentially escalate the company's tax liability by 350 per cent to 400 per cent. As a result, MPL is taking drastic measures to navigate this financial challenge, including reevaluating costs linked to their server and office infrastructure.

Srinivas emphasised the necessity of these difficult decisions, stating, "Adjusting to a sudden increase of this magnitude means we need to make some very tough decisions. We must take steps to bring these expenses down in order to survive and to ensure that the business remains viable."

MPL has not yet responded to Reuters' inquiries regarding this matter.

Sources familiar with the situation have indicated that approximately half of MPL's current workforce could be affected by the layoffs. The product team appears to be the most significantly impacted, with more than 60 positions expected to be cut. These sources, however, requested anonymity as they lack authorisation to communicate with the media.

While the precise size of MPL's existing workforce remains undisclosed, the repercussions of the government's tax move are rippling across the gaming industry. Over 100 gaming firms collectively raised concerns in a letter addressed to finance ministry, asserting that the new tax could stifle foreign investment and place $2.5 billion of investments already infused into the sector at risk.



(With Reuters inputs)