Gaming Startups Seek Survival Strategies After 28% GST Imposition

GST on gaming startups: The Indian gaming industry is experiencing a significant upheaval following the Centre's decision to impose a 28 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on gaming startups. Industry experts have now disclosed that this move has sparked a wave of consolidation within the sector.

More than 20 to 25 per cent of the 100-plus gaming startups that initially appealed to the Centre to reconsider the GST rate are now actively exploring acquisition opportunities. Some of these startups are even willing to accept substantial valuation cuts of up to 50 to 60 per cent to facilitate these acquisitions.

This development comes at a critical juncture for the Indian online gaming sector, which is grappling with the implications of the new 28 per cent GST regime. Notably, this GST rate does not differentiate between games of skill and games of chance, raising concerns among industry players.

Dialogue with central government

The introduction of the GST prompted a collective effort by gaming startups, including both unicorns and soonicorns, to engage with the central government. They sought modifications to the tax regime in the interest of the industry's growth and sustainability.

Many industry experts anticipate that companies involved in acquihiring, acquiring, or merging with smaller peers in the coming quarters will emerge from this period of consolidation stronger and more resilient than ever before. This strategic consolidation is viewed as a means to navigate the challenges posed by the 28 per cent GST rate and maintain competitiveness in the market.

The gaming industry's response to the GST imposition reflects the determination of startups to adapt and thrive in the face of regulatory changes.

As the sector continues to evolve, the outcomes of these consolidation efforts will play a pivotal role in shaping the future landscape of Indian online gaming. Industry stakeholders are closely monitoring these developments to assess the long-term implications for the sector and its potential for growth and innovation.