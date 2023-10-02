Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Is The Stock Market Open For Trading Today? Check Details

Gandhi Jayanti: India celebrates the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi every year on October 2. The Indian stock market will be closed for trading today with regard to the same. Trading will be closed for the equity segment, equity derivative segment, and SLB segment, as per the BSE website. Also, there will be no trading in the currency derivates, commodity derivatives, and electronic gold receipts (EGR) segments.

The last trading holiday was on September 19 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. There will be one more trading holiday this month. The stock market will remain closed for trading on October 24, 2023, on the occasion of Dussehra.