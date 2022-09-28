Gautam Adani Avers China's Risk Of Being ‘isolated’ From Rest Of The World; Lists Reasons

India's billionaire Gautam Adani on Tuesday asserted that China could become increasingly isolated from the rest of the world as its '“increasing nationalism, supply chain risk mitigation and technology restrictions' would likely affect its connectivity with other countries.

While speaking at the Forbes Global CEO conference in Singapore, the world's second richest man said, "I anticipate that China – that was seen as the foremost champion of globalisation – will feel increasingly isolated.”

Adani stated that China's burgeoning housing and credit risks are similar to the situation faced by Japan during its stagflation in the 1990s, which was called the 'lost decade'.

Adani To Invest USD 100 Bn Across New Energy, Data Centres

Meanwhile, the Adani Group chairman also informed that his company will invest USD 100 billion over the next decade, primarily in new energy and digital space that includes data centres. As much as 70 per cent of this investment will be in the energy transition space, Adani said as he continued to reveal bit by bit the group's new energy plans. The ports-to-energy conglomerate will add 45 gigawatts of hybrid renewable power generation capacity and build 3 Giga factories to manufacture solar panels, wind turbines and hydrogen electrolyser.

"As a Group, we will invest over USD 100 billion of capital in the next decade. We have earmarked 70 per cent of this investment for the energy transition space," Adani, said at the Forbes Global CEO conference.

Notable, the Indian business tycoon recently surpassed Jeff Bezos of Amazon, French business magnate Bernard Arnault and American businessman Bill Gates to become the world's second-wealthiest person with a fortune of USD 143 billion.

