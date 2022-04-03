Gautam Adani Enters $100 Billion Club; Regains Richest Asian Tag Surpassing Mukesh Ambani

Regaining the richest Asian tag with $100 bn wealth, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has entered the centibillionaires club. The Indian tycoon reached the $100 billion mark leaving behind Mukesh Ambani, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. With this latest shift on the index, Adani is now the tenth richest person in the world, while Reliance Industries chairman Ambani slipping to the 11th position globally with $99 billion wealth.

“Adani’s ascent has been nothing short of spectacular,” Bloomberg said in its report.

In 2017, Amazon's Jeff Bezos was the first to hit the $100 billion milestone since Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates back in 1999. Tesla Inc.'s Elon Musk is now the world's richest person with a fortune of $273 billion and the one who joined the group in 2020.

Prior to this, Indian industrialist Gautam Adani had marked a new milestone in his business career by becoming Asia’s richest person and the 10th richest person in the world, registering a net worth of US$90.5 billion, as per Forbes' Real-Time Billionaire calculations on February 3.

Adani Group selects Google Cloud to modernise IT Operations for future scale, innovation

Ports-to-energy conglomerate Adani Group, last week announced a multi-year partnership with Google Cloud, as the duo teamed up to modernise Adani's IT operations for future scale and group-wide innovation. The strategic collaboration will tap each organisation's expertise across infrastructure, technology, and industry solutions to modernise Adani Group's IT operations, the companies said in a joint statement.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, said the inevitability and pace of cloud adoption mandate that every business redefines its business model. This brings new challenges and new opportunities that will not only be transformational but will also require new forms of industry collaboration. The group hopes to transform with an impact on the industry, added Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

"We are pleased to work with Google Cloud across its multi-dimensional offerings to help us build a technology-driven organisation, which potentially opens up new business areas for us," Adani said.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Adani Group has a wide portfolio of diversified businesses with interests in logistics (seaports, airports, logistics, shipping and rail), resources, power generation and distribution, renewable energy, gas and infrastructure, agro (commodities, edible oil, food products, cold storage and grain silos), real estate, public transport infrastructure, consumer finance and defence, and other sectors.