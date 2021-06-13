Last Updated:

Gautam Adani Enters Into Cement Business; Incorporates New Subsidiary 'Adani Cement'

Gautam Adani is preparing to enter the cement industry after achieving success in the airport and port industries; the company got registered on June 11.

Written By
Srishti Goel
Gautam Adani

Image: PTI/RepresentativeImage


The Adani Group, which already has a footprint in ports, airports, power, and gas distribution, is planning to enter the cement market, said reports. On June 11, Adani Enterprises Ltd announced the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani Cement Industries Ltd (ACIL). Adani Capital has a paid-up share capital of 5 lakh and an authorized share capital of 10 lakh, according to Adani Enterprises' filing. It noted that the new subsidiary has 50,000 equity shares at Rs 10 apiece. Reportedly, on June 11, 2021, the newly formed firm was registered with the Gujarat Registrar of Companies, but it has yet to begin operations. As a result, the company has yet to experience any turnover, it clarified.

Gautam Adani enters into cement business 

Given his recent wealth, Adani's efforts at diversification do not seem surprising. So far in 2021, the 58-year-old business billionaire has added $43 billion to his net worth, making him the best wealth builder. His port-to-power conglomerate has already expressed interest in a variety of industries, including FMCG (Fast-moving consumer goods), airport management, and power transmission, said reports.

Adani Cement Industries Limited launched

However, this development is likely to cause some turbulence in India's competitive cement industry, which has been planning for a comeback after COVID and other setbacks. Adani may take a page from his ports and airports sector, where he has a significant market share. This would necessitate a series of aggressive acquisitions in order to expand his cement firm. It will also be intriguing to watch if Adani can profit from the financial potential of his new company in the same way that he did with his power transmission and gas businesses. Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission, as well as Adani Enterprises, have all had spectacular stock market results, adding to the billionaire's fortune.

READ | From Godrej to Adani, list of firms shortlisted for Mumbai's CSMT redevelopment project

Picture Credit: PTI/RepresentativeImage

READ | Gautam Adani surpasses Chinese billionaire Zong Shanshan to become 2nd richest man in Asia
READ | Adani Green Energy announces acquisition of SB Energy India for $3.5 billion
READ | Adani Group says to withdraw from Myanmar port project if US admin opines it violates sanctions
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND