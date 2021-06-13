Gautam Adani Enters Into Cement Business; Incorporates New Subsidiary 'Adani Cement'

The Adani Group, which already has a footprint in ports, airports, power, and gas distribution, is planning to enter the cement market, said reports. On June 11, Adani Enterprises Ltd announced the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani Cement Industries Ltd (ACIL). Adani Capital has a paid-up share capital of 5 lakh and an authorized share capital of 10 lakh, according to Adani Enterprises' filing. It noted that the new subsidiary has 50,000 equity shares at Rs 10 apiece. Reportedly, on June 11, 2021, the newly formed firm was registered with the Gujarat Registrar of Companies, but it has yet to begin operations. As a result, the company has yet to experience any turnover, it clarified.

Gautam Adani enters into cement business

Given his recent wealth, Adani's efforts at diversification do not seem surprising. So far in 2021, the 58-year-old business billionaire has added $43 billion to his net worth, making him the best wealth builder. His port-to-power conglomerate has already expressed interest in a variety of industries, including FMCG (Fast-moving consumer goods), airport management, and power transmission, said reports.

Adani Cement Industries Limited launched

However, this development is likely to cause some turbulence in India's competitive cement industry, which has been planning for a comeback after COVID and other setbacks. Adani may take a page from his ports and airports sector, where he has a significant market share. This would necessitate a series of aggressive acquisitions in order to expand his cement firm. It will also be intriguing to watch if Adani can profit from the financial potential of his new company in the same way that he did with his power transmission and gas businesses. Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission, as well as Adani Enterprises, have all had spectacular stock market results, adding to the billionaire's fortune.

Picture Credit: PTI/RepresentativeImage