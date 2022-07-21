Gautam Adani Overtakes Bill Gates To Become 4th Richest Person; Mukesh Ambani At 10th Spot

Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani overtook Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to become the world's fourth richest person. With a net worth of $116.4 billion (subject to change) according to Forbes' real-time list, Adani is $12 billion richer than Gates ($104.6 billion) thanks to the booming business of Adani Group. The 60-year-old is the second Indian in the top 10 list of the world's richest ahead of chairman and managing director (MD) of Reliance Industries and number ten ranked Mukesh Ambani ($90.1 billion).

The top position is still occupied by SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk who has a net worth of $235.8 billion. Musk is followed by the founder and chairman of Louis Vuitton SE, Bernard Arnault ($157 billion) and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who is ranked third with $148.4 billion.

Contributors in Adani's wealth

Gautam Adani's conglomerate Adani Group owns businesses in airports and sea ports and has recently transitioned toward generating green energy. The company also focusses on the trading of conventional energy sources such as coal, gas and the distribution of electricity. Most recently, the Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) won the tender to develop Israel's Haifa port in collaboration with the Gadot Group.

The company won the tender for a bidding amount of $1.18 billion (about Rs 9,422 crore) and now owns a 70% stake in the Haifa Port Company Ltd. as opposed to Gadot's 30%. Back in September 2020, the company became India's biggest airport operator after acquiring a 74% stake in the Mumbai International Airport.

As of July 21, stocks of Adani Enterprises are trading at Rs 2,495; the share prices of Adani Ports are currently trading at Rs 753.8 (up by 1.4%) with Adani Power at Rs 294.25 (up by 1.5%). These prices are expected to rise as the Adani Group will emerge as a big player in helping India meet its carbon net-zero target by 2070.

Recently, the company announced that it is also bidding for the 5G spectrum auction which is scheduled for later this month. The Adani group will compete with Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea to provide 5G internet services in airports, ports and logistics, and for power generations, transmission, distributions and various manufacturing operations.

Image: ANI