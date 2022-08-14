Gautam Adani Saddened By Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Demise, Says 'India Will Never Forget Him'

Shortly after the sudden passing of Indian stock market's 'Big Bull' Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani expressed his sorrow and stated that India will will miss Rakesh but never forget him.

Gautam Adani took to Twitter and said, "Extremely saddened by the untimely passing away of the most legendary investor that India has had. Shri Jhunjhunwala inspired an entire generation to believe in our equity markets with his brilliant views. We will miss him. India will miss him but we will never forget him. RIP."

Extremely saddened by the untimely passing away of the most legendary investor that India has had. Shri Jhunjhunwala inspired an entire generation to believe in our equity markets with his brilliant views. We will miss him. India will miss him but we will never forget him. RIP🙏 pic.twitter.com/XrOBM3t0nG — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) August 14, 2022

Often referred to as India's Warren Buffett, Jhunjhunwala died on Sunday. The 62-year-old business magnate had a net worth of $5.5 billion. He was survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter.

Tributes pour in for Jhunjhunwala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the family of the veteran investor and said, "Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress."

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/DR2uIiiUb7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022

Chief Minister of Karnataka Baswaraj Bommai also shared on Twitter that he was shocked and saddened by the untimely death of ace stock trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who the CM called an 'institution by himself'.

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs, Piyush Goyal said that he was deeply anguished at the demise of veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who was an inspiration for wealth creation for crores of people.

Union Minister Smriti Irani also paid tribute to the ace stock market investor who passed away on Sunday, saying she lost her brother.

"I lost my brother today .. a relationship not known to many. They call him a billionaire investor, the badshah of BSE .. but what he really was .. is and always will be .. is a dreamer," she tweeted.