Gautam Adani Says Confident Of Governance After 5 Months Of Hindenburg Allegations

Adani cited American short-seller Hindenburg Research’s report as a 'combination of misinformation and outdated, discredited allegations', to damage Adani group's reputation.

"On the eve of our Republic Day, a US-based short-seller published a report just as we were planning to launch the largest Follow-on Public Offering (FPO) in India’s history. The report was a combination of targeted misinformation and outdated, discredited allegations aimed at damaging our reputation and generating profits through a deliberate drive-down of our stock prices," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group in Adani Enterprises annual report.

Adani said that despite refusing the allegations, 'several entities engaged and encouraged false narratives across various news and social media platforms'.

The group had to return the money to investors despite a fully subscribed FPO.

"Subsequently, despite a fully subscribed FPO, we decided to withdraw and return the money to our investors to protect their interests. The short-selling incident resulted in several adverse consequences that we had to confront," he added.

The Supreme Court set up an expert committee in March to investigate Adani and strengthen the statutory framework. The committee’s report was made public in May 2023. The report said that it had not found any regulatory failure.

"The Expert Committee did not find any regulatory failure. The Committee’s Report not only observed that the mitigating measures, undertaken by your company helped rebuild confidence but also cited that there were credible charges of concerted destabilization of the Indian markets. It also confirmed the quality of our Group’s disclosures and found no instance of regulatory failure or any breach," said Adani.

He said that the conglomerate is confident of its governance and disclosure standards. Sebi is yet to submit its report on the case.

Jugeshinder Singh, CFO of Adani Group said that the risk profile of the company continues to be moderate.

"Your company has an elaborate Risk Management Framework with corresponding alerts and triggers against external realities, promoting a timely response. In view of this, even as your company is large, its overall risk profile (aggregated across businesses) continues to be moderate. In a portfolio of businesses influenced by such diverse market pulls and pressures, the overriding validation of our strategic direction lies in our capital management," said Singh.