Gautam Adani Says FPO Withdrawn Intended 'to Insulate The Investors From Potential Losses'

Amid all the unrest among the investors, the Adani Group called off its FPO on Wednesday, after the Rs 20,000 crore share sale of Adani's flagship firm being fully subscribed. Gautam Adani said the step has been taken to save the interest of his investors. He issued a video statement saying, "For me the interest of my investor is paramount and everything is secondary, hence to insulate the investors from potential losses we have withdrawn the FPO."

He has added that the decision was taken by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting in 'the interest of its subscribers'. Further, he has mentioned that the decision will not have any impact on the existing operations of the group as well as on future plans. The group will continue to focus on timely executions and delivery of projects.

"Dear Friends,

After a fully subscribed FPO, yesterday's decision of the withdrawal would have surprised many but considering the volatility of the market seen yesterday, our board strongly felt that it would not have been morally correct to proceed with the FPO. In my humble journey of over four decades as an entrepreneur, I have been blessed to receive overwhelming support from all stakeholders and particularly the investor community. It is important for me to confess that whatever little I have achieved in life is due to the faith and trust reposed by them. I owe all my success to them. For me the interest of my investor is paramount and everything is secondary, hence to insulate the investors from potential losses we have withdrawn the FPO. This decision will not have any impact on our existing operations as well as our future plans. We will continue to focus on timely executions and delivery of projects. The fundamentals of our company are very strong, our balance sheet is healthy and assets robust. Our EBITDA levels and cash flows have been very strong and we've an impeccable track record of fulfilling our debt obligations. We'll continue to focus on our long term value creation and growth will be managed by our internal accruals. Once the market stabilises, we will review our market strategy. We've a strong focus on ESG and every business of ours will continue to create value in a responsible way. The strongest validation of our governance principles, comes from our several international partnerships that we have built across our entities. I take this opportunity to thank our investment bankers, institutional investors and stakeholders from within and outside the country for giving unflinching support to the FPO. Despite the volatility in the stock over the last week, your faith and belief in the company, this business and the management has been extremely reassuring and humbling for all of us. We are very confident that we will continue to get support in the future also. Thank you again for putting your trust in us.

Jai hind"

It has been firmly asserted by the Adani Group Chief that the fundamentals of the company are very strong and the balance sheet is healthy and the company will keep on working and delivering projects.