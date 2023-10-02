General Motors Employees Union To Start Hunger Strike, Demands Transfer To Hyundai

Hunger strike by General Motors workers: The General Motors Employees Union has announced a chain hunger strike starting Monday, calling for the transfer of all its workers to Hyundai Motor as part of the latter's plans to acquire General Motors' manufacturing facility in Talegaon.

Having ceased its car sales in India in 2017, the American automotive giant is selling its Talegaon plant in Pune to Hyundai Motor. The union expressed concern that 1,000 permanent workers from General Motors would not be employed by Hyundai, leading to increased unemployment among thousands of workers.

Accusing the government, led by Eknath Shinde, of not addressing the unemployment issue adequately, the union emphasised the need for urgent action. They stated that despite repeated requests for a meeting, the state government had not taken the labour issue seriously.

1,000 workers to commence hunger strike

In response, the General Motors Employees Union announced plans for approximately 1,000 workers to commence a chain hunger strike from October 2, 2023. The Maharashtra State Labour Action Committee and Shramik Ekta Federation will guide the strike, aimed at demanding the transfer of General Motors workers to Hyundai Motor.

Additionally, the union urged the state government to refrain from granting permissions to Hyundai without addressing the concerns of the 1,000 employees and their 5,000 dependents.

General Motors, after a presence in India for over two decades, halted domestic car sales in 2017 as part of its global restructuring strategy. The Talegaon manufacturing facility, with a capacity of around 1.3 lakh units annually, is slated for acquisition by Hyundai Motor, with plans to commence operations at the unit by 2025. The completion of the acquisition is contingent on meeting specific conditions and securing regulatory approvals.

Previously, General Motors had struck a deal to sell the plant to Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors, but the agreement fell through in the preceding year as the Chinese company abandoned its entry plans into the Indian market.

(With PTI inputs)