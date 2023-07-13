Generative AI Deals Expected In Next Two Quarters, Says TCS CEO Krithivasan

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services company, anticipates the emergence of generative artificial intelligence (AI) deals in the coming two quarters, according to its CEO, K Krithivasan. However, he emphasised that these deals will not be of significant magnitude, with none exceeding $1 billion. Krithivasan noted that while each organisation may pursue various deals, it is unlikely that a single billion-dollar deal in generative AI will materialise as organisations are still exploring the possibilities of this new technology.

TCS recently announced plans to train 100,000 associates in generative AI and is actively working on 50 proofs of concept. Krithivasan stated that TCS is preparing for changes in the landscape but believes that substantial impact will only occur when organisations embark on enterprise-wide programmes. He stressed the need for businesses to ascertain the returns on investment before fully deploying generative AI technologies.

The interest in generative AI has grown since the launch of ChatGPT by OpenAI last year. TCS COO N Ganapathy Subramaniam stated that generative AI is now a topic of discussion in every client conversation. While training associates will not significantly impact expenses for TCS, Krithivasan acknowledged the prevailing softness in demand due to economic prospects in the US, the major market for the Indian IT sector. The uncertainty surrounding government policies and their approach to managing economic growth adds caution to IT spending.

TCS reported a 17% increase in net profit for Q1 but pointed out sluggishness in revenue growth for FY24. Despite challenges in the market, the TCS scrip showed a positive trading trend, rising over 2.5% on the BSE.

(With PTI inputs)