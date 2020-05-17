German Footwear Brand With 100 Million Customers Shifts Production From China To India

As more and more global companies look towards shifting their production from China, German footwear brand Casa Everz Gmbh is the latest to shift its entire production from China to India. Casa Everz Gmbh, the owner of healthy footwear brand Von Wellx, has decided to set up its production at Agra in Uttar Pradesh in collaboration with Iatric Industries Pvt Ltd. This comes shortly after Uttar Pradesh Government held a webinar with international companies in an attempt to persuade them to invest in the country.

The UP government in a collaboration with the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum had held a webinar last month seeking to attract the investors to India. Many companies participated in the webinar, including Adobe, Boston Scientific Master Cards, and UPS.

"We are very happy to see that investment from Casa Everz Gmbh, which will be giving employment to so many people, is coming to India from China and especially to Uttar Pradesh," said state Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Uday Bahan Singh. Mr. Ashish Jain, Director and CEO of Iatric Industries, said the collaboration will help create over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Von Wellx is a pioneer of healthy footwear with benefits like relieving feet, knees and back pain, protection of joints and muscles against shocks, and correct posture. The brand is sold in over 80 countries and has over 100 million customers across the globe. Von Wellx was launched into India only last year and is available in over 500 top retail locations and online.

