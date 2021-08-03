Glenmark Life Sciences IPO Allotment: How To Check Allotment Status And Refund Dates

Glenmark Life Sciences IPO allotment is happening on Tuesday, August 3.. The initial public offering (IPO) which successfully opened last week will finalise its share allotments on Tuesday. Following the success of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem stocks and Zomato IPOs, the GLS IPO, which was open for subscription July 27-29, garnered a total subscription of 44.17 times. The Rs 1,513.6-crore public issue, which was on offer at a price band of Rs 695-720 per equity share, is now being allotted and the live stocks are set to hit the market on August 6.

Steps to check Glenmark Life Sciences IPO allotment status via BSE:

Visit the official website of BSE- www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

On this window, you will see the 'Status of Issue Application' page, click on Equity

Select 'Glenmark Life Sciences' in the issue name

Enter your application number and PAN number

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit submit

The details of your IPO allotment will appear on the screen

Steps to check Glenmark Life Sciences IPO allotment status via Registrar’s Website - 'Kfintech'

Visit On Kfintech's official website- https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Select 'Glenmark Life Sciences' from the drop-down list menu.

Enter your application no or DP Client ID or PAN no

Enter Captcha and click on 'Submit'

Glenmark IPO allotment status

The company had earlier cleared that the GLS IPO’s allotments would be finalised on August 3. The investors will be eager to check allotments, as the IPO was oversubscribed at a significant rate. While the subscription rate for the qualified institutional investors was at 36.97 times, the non-institutional quota booked 122.54 times. Meanwhile, the retail subscriber’s portion was booked 14.63 times causing further excitement for the allotment.

The Glenmark Life Sciences IPO refund date is stated to be August 4, a day after the allotments are finalised. Following the allotment and initiated refunds, the stocks are likely to hit the market on August 6. According to a regulatory filing, the company will be allocating 63,06,660 equity shares to 19 anchor investors at Rs 720 a share, making a total of Rs 454 crore. In the meanwhile, the unlisted shares of the company were reported to be trading at around Rs 820 a piece, a 12% premium over the IPO price of Rs 695-720. The grey market premium (GMP) of GLS has seen a marginal dip since the listing days.

About Glenmark Life Sciences

A leading developer and manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients, Glenmark Life Sciences is a subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. Glenmark Life Sciences develops and manufactures high-value, non-commoditized active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in chronic therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular disease (CVS), central nervous system disease (CNS), pain management, and diabetes.

