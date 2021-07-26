Glenmark Life Sciences IPO To Open Tomorrow: Check Price, GMP, Lot Size & Other Details

Quick links:
Image: PTI
After Zomato's stupendous performance in the Indian capital market, Glenmark Life Sciences’ initial public offering (IPO) is set to open for subscription on Tuesday, July 27. The pharmaceutical firm's Rs 1,514 crore IPO, consists of a fresh issue of Rs 1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 453 crore from existing shareholders.
The Mumbai-headquartered company has set a price band at Rs 695- Rs 720 per equity share. The IPO will be live for three days till July. Glenmark Life Sciences is likely to make its debut on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on August 6. If you are interested in Glenmark Life Sciences IPO then here are things you should know.
Glenmark Life Sciences is a leading developer and manufacturer of the API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) in chronic therapeutic areas including central nervous system disease, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, anti-infectives gastro-intestinal disorders and pain management. It has over 120 products in its portfolio and exports APIs to several countries in North America, Europe and Latin America.