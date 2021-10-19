Global, domestic investors eager to invest in J-K: Goyal

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Union minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said concerted efforts made by the government of Jammu and Kashmir have started showing results, with investors from India and abroad eager to invest in the Union Territory.

The minister for commerce and industry; consumer affairs and food and public distribution; and textiles concluded his two-day visit to Pahalgam as part of the public outreach programme of the central government.

Addressing a gathering at Pahalgam, Goyal thanked the people of Kashmir for their participation in the development process and appreciated their dedication towards promotion of tourist activity, an official statement said.

He said the concerted efforts of the government of Jammu and Kashmir towards development have started bearing fruit and investors from the rest of the country and abroad are eager to invest in the Union Territory.

The minister also inaugurated a 250-mm Seer water supply scheme. The project will benefit around 10,000 people and will be completed under the ambit of Jal Jeevan Mission within three months.

He appreciated the rapid pace of developmental works and commended the frontline workers for working towards realising the Prime Minister's dream of tap water for all households, the statement said.

Goyal also visited Rahi Shawl Unit located at Akad Park and interacted with the local artisans. He examined various handicrafts like zari, sozni and tapestry.

The minister said that handicrafts of Kashmir tell a symbolic story and the government is committed to ensure this story reaches all parts of the world.

Goyal also inaugurated a tourist hut of Pahalgam Development Authority at Golf Course, Pahalgam. He discussed developments in the tourism landscape and was happy to observe that there is brisk tourist activity in Pahalgam.

Goyal highlighted the need to scale up the tourist infrastructure to attract more foreign tourists, the statement said. PTI RSN ABM ABM

