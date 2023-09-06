Global Trade Finance Gap Surges To Record $2.5 Trillion In 2022: ADB Report

ADB reoprt: The global trade finance gap reached a historic high of $2.5 trillion in 2022, up from $1.7 trillion two years earlier, according to a report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

This widening gap is attributed to factors such as rising interest rates, economic uncertainty, inflation, and geopolitical tensions, which have diminished banks' capacity to provide financing.

In essence, the trade finance gap represents the disparity between the funding requested for import and export support and the approvals received.

Rising interest rates and market instability

The ADB's '2023 Trade Finance Gaps, Growth, and Jobs Survey,' released on Tuesday, draws data from 137 banks and 185 companies spanning approximately 50 countries. Respondents in the survey highlighted ongoing challenges in 2022, including difficulties stemming from rising interest rates and financial market instability.

Around 60 per cent of the surveyed banks reported that the Russian invasion of Ukraine had an impact on their trade finance portfolios due to heightened geopolitical uncertainty and surging commodity prices.

Suzanne Gaboury, ADB's Director General for Private Sector Operations, expressed concern about the expanding global trade finance funding gap, emphasising that it hinders the potential of trade to drive essential human and economic development through job creation and economic growth.