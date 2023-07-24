GMR Secures Rs 7,593 Crore Smart Meter Contract In UP

In a significant development in the power sector, GMR Smart Electricity Distribution Company has bagged a contract worth Rs 7,593 crore for the implementation of a smart metering project in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) program initiated by the Indian government, GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited (GPUIL), a subsidiary of GMR Group, secured the massive order. The project aims to deploy 75.69 lakh prepaid smart meters across two distribution companies, namely Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (DVVNL) and Purvanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PuVVNL), representing the largest combined package order of its kind.

The smart meter installations will be strategically distributed across 22 districts, covering prominent areas like Varanasi, Prayag Raj, Agra, Mathura, and Aligarh, among others.

Srinivas Bommidala, Chairman of Energy, GMR Group, expressed his satisfaction with the achievement and highlighted the company's commitment to transitioning into green and technology-driven energy ventures. He emphasised the customer-centric growth strategy that will drive this new endeavour and create value for GPUIL shareholders. "This project marks GMR Group's entry into the B2C business in the power sector, opening up new avenues for growth in the industry," he said.

Scope of project

The comprehensive scope of the project involves the design, supply, installation, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of prepaid smart meters infrastructure at consumer premises and network levels, encompassing distribution transformers and feeders. The project will be executed under the DBFOOT (Design, Build, Finance, Own, Operate, and Transfer) model and is set to span a decade of service provision.

This substantial contract win marks a significant milestone for GMR Group's "Energy 2.0" strategy, which focuses on exploring new growth areas in the power sector. As the project takes flight, the company anticipates further initiatives in this domain, solidifying its position as a major player in the power industry.

With the deployment of advanced smart metering technology, the Uttar Pradesh power distribution landscape is poised to witness increased efficiency, improved monitoring, and better consumer empowerment.



(With PTI inputs)