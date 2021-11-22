Go Fashion IPO Day 3 Subscription Status: Issue Subscribed 135.28 Times On Final Day

The IPO of Go Fashion, the parent company of the brand Go Colors, was subscribed 67.08 times by early November 22. As it is the third and the final day of bidding, the investors have placed bids of 54.19 crore equity shares against an offer of 80.79 lakh units, the exchange data suggested. The investors have remained active since the first day of the bidding and have subscribed 46.01 times while the non-institutional investors have subscribed 139.34 times and that of qualified institutional buyers 37.97 times.

Go Fashion has a commanding market share of 8% in the branded women's bottom-wear in the fiscal year of 2020-21 and decided to launch its IPO worth Rs 1,013.61 crore for subscription on November 17. The price band for the offer is Rs 655-690 per share. The Go Fashion IPO, which opened on November 17 and will close later during the day, has fresh proceeds of Rs 888.60 crore and has an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 125 crore. The company has set the price band for the initial public offer at Rs 655-690 per share. The company announced that they will not receive any proceeds from the OFS.

As any other IPO, the Go Fashion IPO was segregated into qualified institutional buyers, non institutional buyers and retail buyers. Out of the divided group, 75% of the shares were reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% of the shares were reserved for non institutional buyers and only 10% were reserved for retail buyers. As per the exchange data, the most popular book running managers to the issue are JM Financial Limited, DAM Capital Advisors Limited, and ICICI Securities Limited.

Latest updates on Go Fashion

The IPO was subscribed 135.28 times as of 4 p.m. on November 22. Institutional investors subscribed 100.73 times, Non-institutional investors subscribed for 262.08 times while the Retail investors subscribed for 48.74 times.

Shareholders sell out their stakes of Go Fashion

Shareholder of the company like PKS Family Trust and VKS Family Trust are selling their stakes in the company through their OFS and will sell 7.45 lakh equity shares each. Other shareholders selling their stakes include Sequoia Capital India Investments IV with 74.98 lakh shares, India Advantage Fund S4 I with 33.11 lakh shares and Dynamic India Fund S4 US I with 5.76 lakh shares. The amount raised by the issue will be utilised to fund 120 new brand outlets across the country.