Go First Cancels Flight Operations Until May 30, Full Refund To Be Issued To Passengers

Go First Airlines issued a statement on May 27, Saturday, informing the passengers that it has suspended all flight operations until May 30 and added that a full refund will be paid back to the passengers who had booked tickets with the airline.

"We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled until May 30, 2023, have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations," it said. "A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly," the letter read.

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 30th May 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/W9zQ6X3vmu for more information. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/norPCJLYD1 — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) May 26, 2023

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," it said.

Go First has filed for ‘Revival of Operations’

Assuring the passengers that the airline will resume operations shortly, it said, "as you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations, We will be able to resume booking shortly. We thank you for your patience," the letter added.

The Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked the airline on Wednesday (May 24) to submit a comprehensive restructuring plan for a sustainable revival of operations. The ailing airline submitted a response to a showcause notice from the DGCA on May 8 saying the company should be allowed to use a moratorium period to chalk out a roadmap for revival and commencement of operations. The same will then be submitted to the aviation regulator for approval before resuming operations.

Go First Bankruptcy

Notably, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in its order dated May 10 accepted the company’s plea for insolvency, after which the CEO Kaushik Khona termed it a "historic ruling’. Following liabilities worth ₹11,000 crore, Go First said its bank account has been blocked and it has pleaded with the NCLT to defreeze the account.

Crisis-hit Wadia group-owned Airline Go First had sought various interim directions from the NCLT bench, including restraining lessors from taking back aircraft, and the DGCA from taking any adverse action against the airline.

(with inputs from ANI)