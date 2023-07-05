Go First Flight Cancellation Extended Till July 10

Go First, which is going through a resolution process, informed that its flight operations scheduled until July 10 have been cancelled due to operational reasons. The fleet of the cash-strapped carrier has been grounded since May 3.

"We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 10th July 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations," said the company website.

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 10th July 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/FdMt1cRjeD for more information. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/3T95lY4r2O — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) July 4, 2023

Go First’s resolution process

The crisis-hit airline filed for voluntary bankruptcy in May before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). It alleged delays by a US-based engine maker for its inability to meet obligations on time, leading to the grounding of a portion of its fleet.

Last week, Resolution Professionals (RP) submitted a detailed plan for Go First's revival, which was submitted before the DGCA.

After an almost two-and-a-half-hour-long meeting with the DGCA and its senior officials in Delhi, Go First Resolution Professionals assured the regulator that the company is serious about restarting the business.

A Go First statement said, "Resolution Professionals assured DGCA that there would be enough pilots and ground staff to resume operations." Resumption plan proposes to operate GoFirst from maximum airports, flying over 70 routes with approximately 160 daily flights."

DGCA audit of Go First

The Directorate of General Civil Aviation (DGCA) is conducting a special audit of Go First's facilities in Delhi and Mumbai, which started on July 4 and will go on till July 6. The audit is being done before approving the revival plan for resumption of flights.

There were reports that the grounding of the Go First flights had put pressure on airfares, particularly on select routes where the now-grounded airline had a footprint.

Lenders to Go First approved interim funding of Rs 450 crore ($54.9 million) to resume operations and restart the airline, according to Reuters.

"This interim funding does not come with collateral; it will be a part of the insolvency cost and will be given priority over other dues," said one of the bankers who spoke to the news agency.

