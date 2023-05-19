Go First Insolvency: Not A Great Thing For Civil Aviation, Says Scindia, Seeks Report

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday addressed the Go First airline insolvency crisis and said that it is "not a great thing for civil aviation." The Ministry wants a resumption of flights as soon as possible, he added.

Union Minister Scindia further directed that the airline submit its plans to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), after which the civil aviation regulatory body will decide on the matter.

"It’s certainly something that is not a great thing for civil aviation. However, each company has to manage its own issues. As far as the Ministry is concerned, we are quite steadfast in our resolve in terms of helping airlines with whatever fundamental issues there are…" Scindia said while speaking to the reporters.

"We have very clearly said that we would want a resumption of flights as soon as possible. They have to submit their plan to the DGCA, which will cover the number of planes and the number of routes. Basis that plan, the DGCA will then decide how to take it forward," he added.

Go First bankruptcy

Go First on May 2 filed for insolvency resolution and said it could no longer continue to meet financial obligations. An aircraft lessor filed a petition with the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the authorities to release the plane they have leased to cash-strapped Go First. Go First, which is controlled by the Wadia Group, filed for voluntary insolvency resolution earlier this month, blaming US company Pratt & Whitney's "faulty engines" for the grounding of 50% of its fleet. The Following this action, certain lessors of aircraft filed a motion with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) disputing the airline's insolvency proceedings.

The minister’s response came after Go First Airlines cancelled all its flights until May 26, citing operational reasons.

"We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 26th May 2023, have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by flight cancellations," Go First stated.

The airline said a full refund would be issued to the original mode of payment shortly.

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans, and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can. We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience," the airline added.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has delayed its decision in the Go First Airline case regarding three lessors' appeals of the NCLT's ruling enforcing the interim moratorium and insolvency resolution procedures.

The decision was postponed until May 22 by a bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) Court, chaired by Justice Ashok Bhushan, on Monday.

"We are reserving the judgement for May 22," the Justice Bhushan-led bench of the NCLAT said.

The appeal was filed by three Go First lessors — SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd., SFV Aircraft Holdings, and GY Aviation Lease Court Ltd.—before the NCLAT Court against Go First’s voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.