Go First May Resume Flight Operations On Availability Of Interim Funding

Go First's plan to resume operations has been approved by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the airline can do so after certain conditions are met, an order viewed by Republic showed.

The DGCA in a note said that Go First has been directed to ensure compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements, ensure continued airworthiness of the aircraft engaged in operations and subjecting every aircraft to a satisfactory handling flight prior to deployment for flight operations.

Go First may resume scheduled flight operations on availability of interim funding and approval of flight schedule by DGCA, aviation regulator said.

The DGCA has accepted Go First’s resumption plan and the airline will operate 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights.

“The RP presented the resumption plan to DGCA on 28.06.2023 following which a special audit of Go First facilities was conducted at Mumbai and Delhi from 4th to 6th July, 2023. The audit focused on the safety related aspects and continued compliance of the requirements by an operator to hold an Air Operator Certificate as well as on the physical verification of the arrangements made for resumption of flight operations,” DGCA said.

Go First employees around 4,200 employees. It earned revenue of Rs 4,183 crore from operations in the financial year ended March 2022, where as Its liabilities amounted to Rs 11,463 crore.

Budget carrier Go First, which stopped flying on May 3, is undergoing an insolvency resolution process. Go Airlines, the operator of the Go First carrier, filed for bankruptcy protection in May due to "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines, which led to the grounding of nearly half of its 54 Airbus A320neos. Pratt & Whitney had said the claims were without merit.