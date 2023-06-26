Go First Secures Rs 450 Crore Funding From Lenders, To Resume Operations Soon: Report

The cash strapped airline Go First, which filed for voluntary insolvency last month, has secured funding of Rs 450 crore from its lenders to potentially resume operations.

Financial creditors led by the Central Bank of India have agreed to give additional loans to the Wadia-group backed airline, however, the boards of respective banks are yet to approve their contribution towards financing, according to media reports.

The development comes days after a news report by Reuters suggested that the airline sought additional funds at a lenders meeting on Wednesday, June 21.

The airline then asked for additional funds in range of Rs 400-600 crore

Go First, which abruptly shut down its operations last month, is planning to resume its operations from July by operating 78 flights using its fleet of 22 planes.

The Go First bankruptcy filing listed Central Bank of India , Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank and Deutsche Bank among its creditors, which are owed Rs 6,521 crore in total.

Go First voluntarily filed for bankruptcy last month after it was forced to ground more than half of its fleet citing faulty Pratt and Whitney engines.

Lessors of Go First have locked horns with Go First and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to reclaim its planes for missed payments, filing as many as 40 requests with the watchdog to allow repossession.

Go First was granted bankruptcy protection on May 10. The lessors argue it has no rights over planes as the leases were terminated by leasing firms, but government, and the airline, disagree with that position and say the bankruptcy law imposes an assets freeze.

In a May 29 court filing, which is not public, the DGCA for the first time detailed it has "no other option" but to keep all applications "pending in abeyance" given the assets freeze.

While the DGCA has not rejected the applications, they have been placed on hold until the end of the moratorium period under the bankruptcy process - which is at least six months but could be longer, it said in the filing.

The legal tussle between the regulator and the lessors is emerging as a key test for New Delhi's decision-making processes just when airlines are placing record orders and negotiating lease terms to meet demand for air travel.

(With inputs from Reuters)

