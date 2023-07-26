Go First's Test Flights Successful, Says "We'll Be Back Soon"

Go First has successfully completed its test flights and has said that the airline will resume its operations soon, the airline said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"Signing the skies again with the G8 after a long hopeful wait. We are so happy to tell you that our test runs were successful. A sign that we'll be back on the runway soon," said Go First.

On Tuesday, it started handling flights for shorter distances from Mumbai, citing that It was a step towards the resumption of the airline's operations.

The DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) had conditionally allowed the airline to resume its operations on Friday. It had been said that the grounded airline could resume scheduled flight operations upon the availability of interim funding and the approval of the flight schedule.

DGCA also allowed the operation of 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights and directed Go First to ensure compliance with all "applicable regulatory requirements". The airline was also directed to ensure the continued airworthiness of the aircraft in operations, subject to satisfactory handling of every aircraft prior to deployment for flight operations.

Go First voluntarily filed for bankruptcy on May 2 before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). It alleged delays by US-based engine maker Pratt & Whitney, for failing to promptly meet obligations, resulting in the grounding of a portion of Go First's fleet.

The airline has around 4,200 employees. It registered a revenue of Rs 4,183 crore from operations in the 2021-2022 financial year when its liabilities stood at Rs 11,463 crore.

On May 10, the NCLT imposed a moratorium and appointed an Interim Resolution Professional. Later on June 9, the committee of creditors appointed Shailendra Ajmera as the resolution professional, which was approved by NCLT.