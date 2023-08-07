Godrej Consumer Products Misses Q1 Profit Estimates Amid Rising Costs

Godrej Consumer Products posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by rising costs, on Monday. Consolidated net profit declined about 8 per cent to Rs 319 crore ($38.57 million) for the first quarter ended June 30, the owner of the Cinthol soap brand said in a stock exchange filing.

On average, analysts expected the company to post a profit of Rs 477 crore, as per Refinitiv data.

Total sales of the company known for its soap, hair, and detergent brands, increased nearly 11 per cent to Rs 3,418 crore, with the domestic business contributing over 50 per cent, aligning with a double-digit percentage rise in sales that the company had earlier projected for the period.

What led to the rise in expenditure?

Total expenses were higher by about 10 per cent to Rs 2,956 crore, including a near-21 per cent rise in employee costs and an exceptional item of Rs 81.78 crore, on account of acquiring the Raymond Consumer Care business, which ate into the company's bottom line.

Rival Dabur India reported a rise in first-quarter profit as easing inflation propped demand, while Marico reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit.

Separately, the company approved a capital expenditure of Rs 900 crore to set up new manufacturing sites in Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh. With this, the Good Knight mosquito repellent maker plans to add about 20 per cent of capacity to its Home Care and Personal Care categories, it said.

Godrej Consumer's shares gained 11.7 per cent in the April-June quarter, lower than a 13.7 per cent rise in the broader Nifty FMCG index.

(With Reuters inputs)