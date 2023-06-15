Godrej Properties Hits Record High On Plan To Acquire Land For Luxury Project In Kolkata

Why you're reading this: Shares of Godrej Properties rose 5.4 per cent and traded at an record high of Rs 1,588.95 on Thursday after it acquired land in Kolkata for a luxary real estate project according to the company's press release.

3 Things to know

Godrej shares have have been rising for the last five trading sessions

The shares are at a 52-week high after the company acquiring land for luxury project in Kolkata

The project will cater to the rising demand for luxury real estate according to Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO at Godrej Properties

Shares of Godrej Properties rise as much as 5.4 per cent to hit record high of Rs 1,588.95 on Thursday after it announced the acquisition of land for a luxury residential project in Kolkata.

Godrej Properties will acquire 7.44 acres of land at New Alipore, a premium residential locality in Kolkata from West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd after being declared as the highest bidder in the e-auction, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"GPL (Godrej Properties Limited) will develop this land parcel as a luxury group housing project. New Alipore has an established physical and social infrastructure. The location offers excellent connectivity to all major social and commercial hubs of Kolkata city," the company said in a press release.

“We are happy to acquire this land parcel in one of the premium locations in Kolkata. The demand for luxury realty has been strong over the past few years. This will be our second luxury development in the city, and we aim to build an outstanding residential community that creates long-term value for its residents,” said Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO at Godrej Properties, highlighting the strong demand for luxary real estate in recent times.

The share traded at Rs 1,576.65, a 4.59 per cent increase from the previous close on the BSE as of 12:40 PM.

The stock has been on an upmove since last five trading session and has surged by 11.5 per cent during the period.