Godrej Properties To Develop Luxury Housing Projects In Gurugram Amid Surge In Demand

Godrej Properties will develop two luxury housing projects in Gurugram, with a combined revenue potential of Rs 3,100 crore.

The real estate developer said it was declared the highest bidder in an e-auction conducted for the two plots, spanning 2.76 acres and 5.15 acres. they are located in Gurugram's upmarket area, around Golf Course Road.

Booming luxury housing

The deal comes amid a boom for luxury housing in India, with home buyers preferring spacious apartments with amenities like concierge services and spas.

As per data from real estate consultancy Anarock, record 65,700 luxury housing units were sold last year, driven by rising disposable incomes and rise in demand after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Luxary flat sales soar 21%

Sales of apartments priced above Rs 1.5 crore rose 21 per cent to 26,011 units in the January-June period of this year, compared to 18,993 units sold in the same period a year ago. Luxury flats' shares in overall sales rose to 21 per cent from 18 per cent last year.

"The government's strong push, coupled with the RBI's decision to pause the repo rate in the last two instances, along with moderate inflation, have played a pivotal role in revitalising the residential market. The demand for homes is projected to remain growth-oriented in the medium term as well," Siva Krishnan, Senior Managing Director and Head, Residential, India at JLL, said.

Gurugram's Golf Course Road micro-market is home to multiple projects of the larger rival DLF. In March, DLF sold out its luxury residential project in the city in just 72 hours, generating more than 80 billion rupees in sales.

Godrej also has a luxury project in New Delhi's central premier shopping district, offering apartments for $2 million-$3.3 million.