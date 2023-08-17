Gogoro Partners With Swiggy To Transform Last-mile Delivery With EV Adoption

Gogoro Inc, a leading provider of electric vehicle battery-swapping solutions, has announced a collaboration with Swiggy aimed at promoting the adoption of electric smartscooters among last-mile delivery partners within India's on-demand convenience delivery platform.

The partnership between Gogoro and Swiggy seeks to establish a seamless avenue for riders to embrace sustainable electric transportation, enhancing operational efficiency for their businesses.

Horace Luke, Founder and CEO of Gogoro, expressed enthusiasm about the alliance, stating, "Partnering with Swiggy, a leading player in the industry, to provide access to Gogoro Smartscooters and battery swapping is essential in successfully transforming India's urban fleets to electric."

Building a cost-effective delivery fleet

Swiggy Head of Operations Mihir Shah said, "This partnership with Gogoro is another key step in our commitment to creating greener and cost-effective solutions for our delivery fleet."

Shah further said, "Gogoro's battery-swapping technology represents a new generation of electric refuelling that has proven successful on a mass scale for last-mile delivery, and we look forward to working with them to transform hyperlocal deliveries to be more sustainable and efficient in India."

In 2021, Swiggy had previously pledged to cover a daily distance of 8 lakh kilometres through EV deliveries. In contrast, Gogoro's platform introduces a cutting-edge two-wheeler battery-swapping system, empowering delivery operators to manage their fleets and deliveries with heightened efficiency and sustainability.

Swiggy acquired LYNK Logistics last month

Last month, Swiggy announced the acquisition of LYNK Logistics Limited to enter the food and grocery retail market. It said that LYNK, backed by Co-founder and CEO, Shekhar Bhende, will continue to operate as an independent business post-acquisition.

The food delivery platform said that India's food and grocery retail market is estimated to be worth more than $570 billion (Rs 4,73,46,02.40 crore) and is expected to grow 8 per cent year-on-year.

Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety said that the online food delivery company's experience in supply chain and logistics will help LYNK serve their customers better.

