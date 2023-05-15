Gold Climbs Rs 370; Silver Zooms Rs 750 Amid Strong Global Trends

Gold prices climbed Rs 370 to Rs 61,350 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid a global rally in the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had ended at Rs 60,980 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also zoomed by Rs 750 to Rs 74,350 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 61,350 per 10 grams, up Rs 370 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, both gold and silver were trading higher at USD 2,023 per ounce and USD 24.26 per ounce, respectively.

Comex gold traded higher in Asian trading hours on Monday as precious metal prices were supported by safe-haven demand amid mounting fears over the US debt-ceiling crisis and banking sector crisis, Gandhi said.