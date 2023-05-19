Gold Declines Rs 105; Silver Climbs Rs 255

Gold prices eased Rs 105 to Rs 60,045 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a decline in yellow metal prices globally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 60,150 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, climbed Rs 255 to Rs 73,500 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 60,045 per 10 grams, down Rs 105 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,967 per ounce while silver was up at USD 23.88 per ounce.

Gold price traded in the red in Asian trading hours on Friday.