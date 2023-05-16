Gold Falls Rs 160; Silver Declines Rs 175

Gold prices fell by Rs 160 to Rs 61,120 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid a fall in international prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 61,280 per 10 grams.

Silver prices also eased by Rs 175 to Rs 74,075 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 61,120 per 10 grams, down Rs 160 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, gold and silver were quoting lower at USD 2,014 per ounce and USD 24.04 per ounce, respectively.

Gold price traded down in Asian trading hours on Tuesday.