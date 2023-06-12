Gold Falls Rs 170; Silver Declines Rs 300

Gold prices eased Rs 170 to Rs 60,650 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid its fall in overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 60,820 per 10 grams in the previous trade. Silver also went lower by Rs 300 to Rs 74,050 per kg.

"Gold prices resumed trading on a weaker note on Monday, with spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 60,650/10 grams, down Rs 170 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, gold and silver were trading lower at $1,959 per ounce and $24.10 per ounce, respectively.

Market players will pay close attention to US consumer inflation data tomorrow as it offers additional context for the US Fed's upcoming interest rate decisions, Gandhi said.