Gold Falls Rs 80, Silver Declines Rs 400

Gold prices fell Rs 80 to Rs 60,400 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the yellow metal had finished at Rs 60,480 per 10 grams.

Silver also went lower Rs 400 at Rs 73,000 per kilogramme. Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 60,400/10 gms, slightly down by Rs 80 per 10 grams, Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas markets, both gold and silver were trading lower at USD 1,945 per ounce and USD 23.50 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices edged lower on the back of positive economic data points, higher US dollar and yields, offsetting support from the prospects that the Federal Reserve would pause its rate hikes this month," Navneet Damani, Senior VP - Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.