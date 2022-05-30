Gold gains Rs 75; silver rises Rs 120

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Gold on Monday increased Rs 75 to Rs 51,052 per 10 grams in the national capital in line with firm global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 50,977 per 10 grams.

Silver also gained Rs 120 to Rs 62,143 per kg from Rs 62,023 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,860 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.13 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded higher with spot gold prices at COMEX trading around 0.30 per cent up at USD 1,860 per ounce on Monday. Gold prices extended gains following weaker dollar and subdued US bond yields," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities. PTI SUM SHW SHW

